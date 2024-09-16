After US, China struggles, will Starbucks pay the price in India? | Company Business News

Companies
After US, China struggles, will Starbucks pay the price in India?
Varuni Khosla , Suneera Tandon 11 min read 16 Sep 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Summary
- The world’s largest coffee chain has seen footfalls decline in its affluent home market, the US, with consumers rejecting its high-priced menu. In China, it faces fierce competition from local rivals. Ditto in India. But Starbucks still fancies its prospects here.
New Delhi: At 8 am on 7 September, a large, 2,600-sq.ft coffee shop quietly opened its doors in Delhi’s affluent Punjabi Bagh West. At first glance, it seemed like just another café in a neighbourhood dotted with them. This one, however, marked American coffee giant Starbucks’ latest response to its rivals, who have been on an expansion spree.
