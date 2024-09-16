After US, China struggles, will Starbucks pay the price in India?

Manvitha Janagam, senior principal at Verlinvest, which led the $35 million investment in Blue Tokai, says India’s large market will have space for multiple coffee chains. “Starbucks did lay the ground for at least out-of-home coffee consumption but it cannot solve all the use cases and differences in target groups, consumers etc. alone. It brings in a global offering and atmosphere in its outlets, but Blue Tokai predominantly focuses on locally-sourced specialty coffee with artisanal bakery products," said Janagam. “People will go to Starbucks for a quick office meeting, but a lot of them would still prefer to go to Blue Tokai to meet friends or for a date. In a sector like coffee, there will be two to three players, who will emerge as winners and each will find their own niche."