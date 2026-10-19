From Ambani to Delta: why Elon Musk has picked fights over Starlink

That makes Starlink's growth central to SpaceX's valuation. The company raised $75 billion in June in the largest IPO ever, at a value of more than $2 trillion (post-listing), and told investors Starlink alone was a $1.6 trillion opportunity. Its shares have been volatile since. In July, they fell about 25% in a month, below the $135 IPO price. They have since recovered, making Musk a trillionaire again this month. Before the IPO, Musk owned about half of SpaceX and controlled more than 85% of shareholder votes, so Starlink's fortunes are closely tied to his own.