Starlink responds to Reliance, says ‘worked closely with regulators, ready to connect India with high-speed internet'

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink on Friday (local time) said it was ready to connect India with high-speed internet, highlighting its work with regulators, industry stakeholders and operators in the country for over five years.

Sharing a screenshot of its statement on X, Starlink wrote, "We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5 years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals.”

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Reliance responds to Musk's remarks: Here's what the company said The development came after Musk targeted Ambani over Starlink's delayed approval in India. Reliance subsequently released an official statement on Friday, saying, "In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances."

The statement added, “We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.”

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Elaborating further, the statement noted that Reliance has never feared competition and added, "We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world."

What did Musk say about Ambani? Reliance’s response followed a series of posts on X in which Musk criticised Ambani over delays in securing approval for Starlink’s services in India.

On 7 October, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to his social media account to vent out his frustration over delayed approval for Starlink in India and blamed some Indian oligarchs for blocking Starlink's approval. He called it a crime against the people of India but did not name any oligarchs.

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However, a day later, he launched a scathing attack against Ambani, questioning whether he is the "real boss of India." He added, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?"

On the same day, India's communications ministry responded without naming Musk and described the satcom framework as “fair and non-discriminatory”. The ministry further said the suggestion of unfair treatment was "baseless and misconceived."

This story will be updated with additional details.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.