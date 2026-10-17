Starlink responds to Reliance, says ‘worked closely with regulators, ready to connect India with high-speed internet'

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink on Friday (local time) said it was ready to connect India with high-speed internet, highlighting its work with regulators, industry stakeholders and operators in the country for over five years.
Sharing a screenshot of its statement on X, Starlink wrote, "We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5 years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals.”
The development came after Musk targeted Ambani over Starlink's delayed approval in India. Reliance subsequently released an official statement on Friday, saying, "In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances."
The statement added, “We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.”
Elaborating further, the statement noted that Reliance has never feared competition and added, "We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world."
Reliance’s response followed a series of posts on X in which Musk criticised Ambani over delays in securing approval for Starlink’s services in India.
On 7 October, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to his social media account to vent out his frustration over delayed approval for Starlink in India and blamed some Indian oligarchs for blocking Starlink's approval. He called it a crime against the people of India but did not name any oligarchs.
However, a day later, he launched a scathing attack against Ambani, questioning whether he is the "real boss of India." He added, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?"
On the same day, India's communications ministry responded without naming Musk and described the satcom framework as “fair and non-discriminatory”. The ministry further said the suggestion of unfair treatment was "baseless and misconceived."
This story will be updated with additional details.