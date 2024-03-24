Starlink's services in India set to face delays
This will be in addition to the approval required from the department of telecom and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the designated single-window agency for space activity approvals in India.
The Indian government’s approval to operations of Elon Musk-owned Starlink’s satellite broadband services in the country is likely to be on the back-burner for some time, despite the telecom department having taken an internal decision to give them the green light.