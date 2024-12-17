Starship will change what is possible beyond Earth

As it does so, it will open up the possibility of other previously impossible and conceivably more fruitful enterprises. Starship should allow SpaceX to increase the capacity of its Starlink satellite-communications system beyond anything previously feasible. Other companies plan to use Starship to launch space stations. One contract for a commercial Starship trip around the Moon has been cancelled, but there will surely be others. Astronomers dream of huge space telescopes (even as they fret about Starlink and its like blocking the view of the cosmos from Earth’s surface). Tech visionaries look at space’s supply of uninterrupted solar energy and wonder if they should be harnessing it to train AIs in orbit. Generals think dark thoughts about what might be dropped on whom, and how hard. And competitors in America, China and perhaps elsewhere will vie to replicate and surpass what SpaceX has done. After Starship’s success, normal weeks in space may soon look very different.