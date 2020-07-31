‘Firms should put rapid growth plans on the backburner’

Leading VC firm Sequoia Capital (India) surprised everyone by announcing two new India-South-East Asia funds with commitments of $1.35 billion in July amid the global pandemic. Managing director G.V. Ravishankar, at Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar on Thursday, said while deal activity had dropped in April and May, it picked up in June-July. Investors were initially trying to evaluate the startups, as they tried to gauge the impact of the pandemic on their businesses, he said.