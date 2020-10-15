‘India to have 100 unicorns by 2025 despite covid impact’

According to the report, the covid-led shift to digital consumption provided the necessary tailwind to education, healthcare, and commerce, while several other sectors such as travel, hospitality and mobility, which were negatively impacted, are now on a recovery path. Around 75% startups are gradually, but steadily, recovering post-lockdown, while 30% have pivoted to new markets for alternative revenue streams. It said tele-consultations and online fitness jumped five times, while edtech was the single biggest beneficiary of the pandemic. The number of online learners in India has grown from 45 million in 2019 to 100 million by end-August, with 3.6 times growth in funding raised by edtech platforms in 2020, compared to last year.