BENGALURU : Changing use cases for shared two-wheelers including ‘near mile’ connectivity and higher demand from blue and grey-collar workers are fueling the revival of mobility startups in large cities, even as full recovery is far away.

Work from home (WFH) has reduced the number of people going to offices but demand emerging from segments other than white-collar professionals, is helping recovery, operators said.

Companies like Vogo, Yulu, Bounce and Rapido are seeing a steady recovery of business that ranges from 40-60% of pre-covid levels.

“Earlier 80% of people use Yulu for first to last mile connectivity. Now the use cases are more of grocery shopping and running errands near their homes," Amit Gupta CEO, Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd said, terming it ‘near mile’ connectivity.

Shared mobility startups, including both two-wheeler and four-wheeler operators, were sharply impacted during and beyond the pandemic as daily commute reduced as well as people preferred using personal vehicles.

“We expect the adoption of bike taxi travel to increase in Tier II and III cities, as a solution to unavailability of shared autos or last mile connectivity gaps and among blue collar workers travelling daily to work," Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, a two-wheeler taxi service.

Rapido is hoping to get back 100% of its business by December.

Operators added that working professionals like maintenance staff, employees in small and medium industrial units in big cities are increasingly using shared two wheelers as fear of infection during public transport commute remains.

With the cost of owning a two-wheeler still high, rentals are increasingly being used by blue and grey collar workers to commute to their workplaces at prices, which operators claimed, is still affordable. Most operators have increased rentals in recent months.

Yulu said the average travel distance has increased from around 3 km to 4.2-4.5 km while Bounce has added at least 1 km since the pandemic to its average of around 7 km.

Others like Vogo said that its subscription-based service like ‘Vogo Keep’ has seen people retain these scooters for longer durations, bringing in higher revenue.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and co-founder, Bounce said it has seen 60-70% week-to-week recovery over the last month or so.

“We cannot compare our current business to pre-covid levels because of the change in fleet size. But unlike many others our operations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad haven’t been as badly hit," Hallekere added.

Gig workers using rental vehicles for food, grocery and other deliveries have helped but muted demand has forced some of these companies to cut its fleet size by selling two-wheelers in the second-hand market to bring down operational costs, Mint had earlier reported.

