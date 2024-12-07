Since July, Caelan McDonald has sold goods worth $94,410.31 on TikTok shop and other platforms

As there is no dearth of opportunities to make money through digital businesses such as content creation and digital marketing, a 17-year-old British teenager is earning more than $19,000 per month through online sticker business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thanks to a $191.37 digital craft kit – Cricut Joy – the teenager got for Christmas two years ago from his mother, he became an entrepreneur.

According to a report by New York Post, Caelan McDonald started printing transfers which he stuck on glassware and acrylic and after he posted them on Facebook he started getting offers for personalised stickers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the start of this year, Caelan was selling around 200 personalized items per month, featuring the transfers he made at home, said the report.

He bought huge industrial printers to expand his online sticker business and since July he has sold goods worth $94,410.31 on TikTok shop and other platforms.

The British teenager, who quit school and works 16-hour a day six days a week, is on track to make $12,7581.50 worth of sales by the end of 2024, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Christmas present “It’s (Cricut Joy) 100% the best Christmas present I ever got – it’s the gift that keeps on giving," New York Post quoted Caelan McDonald sa saying.

“I never imagined it would get to this point…. If you’d have told me last year that this would happen I’d have just laughed."

“It kind of started accidentally…. In June I thought ‘I’ll just give it a try’, and it’s gone crazy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His mother Karen Newsham (49), who works in hospitality, told New York Post. “I’m incredibly proud of him, and so glad he’s followed his own journey."

“I worried and wanted him to stay in education, but he was very unhappy and spending hours traveling in the cold when he wanted to be working," she said.