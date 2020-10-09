120 startups to form association to take on Google

The association, which will be a non-profit, will be independent of existing bodies, such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of Matrimony.com. The new association will be used only to lobby the cause of app developers in India. Interestingly, IAMAI, which represents India’s digital and mobile ecosystem, and has Google India as a member, also held a closed-door meeting on Saturday, to hear the concerns of Indian startups against the Google’s growing monopoly.