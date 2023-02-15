18% start-ups in India have at least one-woman founder, shows Nasscom report
- The percentage share of women-founded start-ups across stages of growth is in line with their participation in the ecosystem - indicating equal odds of success compared to their male counterparts: The report read
In India's start-up ecosystem, 18% companies have at least one-woman founder or co-founder, a Nasscom report said on Wednesday. The report further added that at least 36 unicorns and potential unicorns in India has at least one woman founder or a co-founder.
