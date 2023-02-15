18% start-ups in India have at least one-woman founder, shows Nasscom report

In India's start-up ecosystem, 18% companies have at least one-woman founder or co-founder, a Nasscom report said on Wednesday. The report further added that at least 36 unicorns and potential unicorns in India has at least one woman founder or a co-founder.

The report is a reflection of the increasing presence of women in India's start-up ecosystem. The report also showed that 17% of all Investment deals between 2019 to 2022 were raised by women-led start-ups in India.

The report read, “The percentage share of women-founded start-ups across stages of growth is in line with their participation in the ecosystem - indicating equal odds of success compared to their male counterparts. Thus, providing evidence of the women's intent and capability to play a role in the nation's economic growth and the crucial need for accelerating DE&I initiatives.".

Last year in October, President Droupadi Murmu had also launched a platform called ‘herSTART’ for women entrepreneurs. The platformed was launched to boost women entrepreneurs in India.

The Indian government in order to boost more women representation in the Start-Up ecosystem in India also announced a monthly allowance for startups with Women as Founder/Co-Founder of ₹20,000 per month for a period of 1 year.

The report also highlighted that in 2022, 39% start-ups were founded in emerging locations as opposed to 34% in 2021.

Notably, with a tally of 25,000-27,000 active tech startups, India continues to be the third largest tech startup ecosystem globally. US and China hold the first and second position respectively.

Tech startups are expected to continue increasing innovation and deep-tech adoption, particularly in areas related to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) that require complex solutions, the report said.

According to the report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), in collaboration with Zinnov, Indian start-ups have shown resilience in 2022 by shifting their business strategies and focusing on operational efficiency rather than laying off employees or closing down operations.