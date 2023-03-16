‘$200 mn from SVB moved to GIFT City’1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Due to restrictions on overseas transfers from SVB accounts, most Indian companies that had parked funds overseas moved them to other US banks
About $200 million of the $1 billion funds held by Indian startups in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were transferred to GIFT City, a global financial centre located in Gujarat, after the US lender collapsed, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, said in an interview.
