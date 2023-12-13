2023 review: How funding winter continued for Indian startups

The Indian startup ecosystem continued to grapple with a funding slowdown in 2023. The funding during the year hit a five-year low of $7 billion, taking India's global ranking from third to the fourth place. The funding has declined across all stages, with late-stage funding witnessing the biggest drop of 73% to $4.2 billion in 2023 so far. Besides, the year saw just 17 rounds worth $100-million-plus funding, against 55 in the corresponding period last year. Mint presents some dismal trends captured by the Annual India Startup Report released last week by data intelligence platform Tracxn.