2.4k new-age tech cos wound up biz in 2022

Edtech was among the hardest-hit segments in the Indian startup ecosystem, with 25 funded startups in this sector closing their doors. Funding for edtech companies in India plummeted to $2.4 billion in 2022, down from $4.1 billion in the previous year, according to Tracxn. Among notable edtech companies that wound up in 2022 were Lido Learning, Udayy, SuperLearn, and Crejo.fun. The closure of Lido Learning, which had raised $20 million in funding, resulted in the loss of over 1,200 jobs.