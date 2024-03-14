360 One-backed NeoLiv raises ₹300 crore as first close of maiden fund
NeoLiv is exploring opportunities for plotted developments in tier II cities like Sonipat, Lucknow, Panipat, Jaipur, Alibaug, and Nashik, and considering villa and low-rise projects in Mumbai and Gurgaon
Real estate platform NeoLiv has successfully raised over ₹300 crore as first close of its alternative investment fund (AIF), Inliv Real Estate, said founder Mohit Malhotra, formerly the managing director and chief executive of Godrej Properties, on Thursday.