4 Startup Accelerators in India every startup founders should know

Startup accelerators uplift the startup by providing the right support including finances and expert advice for a headstart. Startup accelerators play a key role in nurturing and leveraging ideas. The primary task of an accelerator is to scale up the entrepreneurial spirit and be a mainstay of economic development.

There’s a lot more than your product idea that makes your business successful and startup accelerators enhance the same by equipping the funding to mentor to resources.

Here is a list of the startup accelerator in India:

India Accelerator: India Accelerator (IA) is the leading Seed Accelerator, started in March 2017, one of the leading startup accelerators in the country & one of the fastest-growing in Asia. It aims to be the spawning ground for new, emerging Tech start-ups. The selected start-ups receive not only seed funding, advice & mentoring, connections but also all the other critical inputs required to enable them to be launched successfully. IA is also a part of Global Accelerator Network (GAN), a highly selective group of 100 odd top accelerators in the world. IA model closely follows that of TechStars and other internationally-known accelerators.

9 Unicorns: 9Unicorns provides acceleration support & seed funding to early-stage startups. From the idea stage to the angel stage, it supports startups across various themes & sectors. 9Unicorns' strength & focus is to provide a hands-on support ecosystem for startups, beyond the capital. 9Unicorns, besides investment, opens doors to the startups for access to a wide network of successful founders, category-leaders, CXOs of large corporations, seasoned angel investors & partners of global VC funds. Every portfolio company receives acceleration support for 3 months & post-investment support of 18 months.

Indian Angel Network: Indian Angel Network has started in 2006, in the early stage the investors keen to invest in businesses that have the potential to create disproportionate value. They share a passion to create scale and value for startup ventures. Entrepreneurial Eco-Systems leaders are the members of their Network as they have had strong operational experience as CEO or a background of creating new successful ventures.

Axilor: Axilor is a Startup accelerator to improve the probability of success with its Business programs and venture funding. Founded by S.D. Shibulal, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Srinath Batni. Its headquarters in Bangalore but it is now an out of Indian-based Startup accelerator. Axilor was born with a vision of programs like Accelerator, Scale-up, Early Stage funding programs Axilor investing up to INR 30 lakh and INR 6 crore in startups to have 100% success in their vision programs.





