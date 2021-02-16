4 Startup Accelerators in India every startup founders should know

India Accelerator: India Accelerator (IA) is the leading Seed Accelerator, started in March 2017, one of the leading startup accelerators in the country & one of the fastest-growing in Asia. It aims to be the spawning ground for new, emerging Tech start-ups. The selected start-ups receive not only seed funding, advice & mentoring, connections but also all the other critical inputs required to enable them to be launched successfully. IA is also a part of Global Accelerator Network (GAN), a highly selective group of 100 odd top accelerators in the world. IA model closely follows that of TechStars and other internationally-known accelerators.

