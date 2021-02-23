44 startup unicorns created $106 billion in value

New Delhi: Forty-four Indian tech unicorns have generated huge value for founders, employees, investors and the economy by creating $106 billion in value, resulting in direct and indirect employment of 1.4 million plus jobs annually.

Over the last decade, these unicorns with a valuation of over a billion dollars include MakeMyTrip, InMobi, Paytm, Byjus, Cars24, Ola and others have cumulatively created $106 billion value for the startup ecosystem, according to Indian Tech Unicorn Report 2020 by Orios Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund.

While the financial payments sector saw the maximum number of unicorns, retail and SaaS (software as a service) were a close second, the report said. Other verticals include logistics, data analytics, travel, food and gaming.

In 2020, 12 startups including Razorpay, PineLabs, Zerodha and Postman, joined the coveted unicorn club, the highest ever in a year.

At $16 billion, Paytm continues to be the most valuable unicorn, followed by edtech startup Byju’s.

“…The Indian startup ecosystem has generated tremendous value for founders, employees, investors and the economy. Most of these are backed by technology and that is the key differentiating factor between unicorns of the 21st century versus the prior era," said Rehan Yar Khan, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners.

Orios has invested in unicorns like Ola, Druva and Pharmeasy since their early days and look forward to being part of another 3-5 unicorns over the next few years, added Khan.

Interestingly, 41% of unicorns are from India’s startup capital Bengaluru, followed by Delhi at 34% and Mumbai at 14%.

“In fact, many former executives who have exited from these successful startups have continued onto their second ventures and have become angel investors of some repute bringing their experience and cheques to help grow the burgeoning ecosystem to help create the next unicorn," said Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer Internet, EY India.

The technology startup ecosystem continues to see a significant growth trajectory on the back of rapid digitalization and tech adoption.

“Startups are at the forefront of this widescale digital disruption. Segments such as edtech, healthtech, agritech, B2C (business-to-consumer) channels, social commerce, gaming and enterprise tech companies that are spurring the growth, are just few of the sub-segments witnessing double-digit growth and adoption and are expected to bring in the next wave of unicorns," Pahwa said.

Startups in the country are also likely to see a rush of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, aided by improving profitability and scale in various verticals.

While MakeMyTrip, JustDial and Naukri.com are the only unicorns to have been listed so far, multiple firms such as food delivery startup Zomato, logistics firm Delhivery, Walmart-owned Flipkart and e-tailer Nykaa are expected to enter the public market this year.

“E-commerce companies are also looking to go in for public listing (either India or overseas) to help tap into the interest and growth that they are generating, expect more news and traction regarding companies tapping into this funding channel in the next 12-24 months," added Pahwa.

The average time period of eight years for a startup to become a unicorn is now reducing as availability of global investment and capital becomes more accessible, among other things, the report said.

Startups such Naukri.com, MakeMyTrip which were founded pre-2005, took over 14 years to achieve unicorn status, while Zomato, Flipkart and Policy Bazaar took around 8.7 years. Nykaa and Oyo have taken even less time at 5.8 years while Udaan and Ola Electric have taken only three years to achieve a valuation of over a billion dollars.

Industry body Nasscom in January had said that at least 12 unicorns will be created in 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via