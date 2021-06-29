9Unicorns announced fourth close of Fund I at $50 million

"India has truly emerged as the land of the ‘unicorns’, which puts us at the right place at the right time! We would add here that we are in the best possible spot to capitalize on the momentum. India is poised to cross hundred billion-dollar companies by 2023 and hence we feel this is the right time for us to conduct our first demo day to showcase some of our innovative startups to global venture capitalists to raise bigger round," said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, managing director and founder of 9Unicorns.