A finserv app for women in the works

Salt took shape after the co-founders extensively studied the financial services space for women, identified the loopholes, and realized that even working women continue to feel the pressure of not being able to control their finances, they said. “Financial services have historically taken a reductionist approach, reducing everything to a colour and putting the symbolism of a woman on debit cards to promote these products to them. At Salt, we are taking the approach of listening from real women and taking those insights to contextualise and build products. The conversation also helps women connect dots and see money in a new perspective," Sholapurkar said. A recent report from Microsave Consulting titled ‘The real story of women’s financial inclusion in India’ states that 23% of Indian women still do not have access to formal financial services. Of the 77% who do, 44% are dormant customers, due to lack of motivation, convenience, and regular income flow.