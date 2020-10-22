A new push for diversity in funding tech startups

The Securities and Exchange Commission has lent its support to opening up private investment to more investors, with its vote in August to expand the definition of so-called accredited investors beyond individuals with $1 million in net assets, not counting their home, or at least $200,000 in annual income. The move will allow stockbrokers and investment advisers who hold certain licenses and “knowledgeable employees" of private funds to act as angels. The SEC also opened the door to holders of other professional certifications to be included later.