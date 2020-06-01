A startup is helping government up its cybersecurity game

With the current government's focus on digitization and push to integrate information technology as an indispensable part of the citizens’ lives , the vulnerability and misuse of personal, professional, and national security data is always a concern for the administration.

Cyber security in India has come a long way in the past few years and has gained huge importance in recent times with the thrust on Digital India.

Being an initiative under “Make in India", WiJungle a prominent player in Unified Network Security space has emerged as the Government’s new face of cyber security. It is extensively serving to more than 15 ministries & PMO in central government along with numerous state-level organizations.

The Unified product helps these organizations to strengthen their security framework by managing and securing their digital infrastructure with its consolidated capabilities of NextGen Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Hotspot Gateway, DLP, Vulnerability Assessment, etc.

Few of the clients include names like Ministry of Defence, NIC, SAIL, NALCO, AAI, NTRO, NHPC, AIIMS, ICMR, NIFT, IIIT, FDDI, CIPET, IIEST, ICAR, Ministry of Railways, CBDT, POSOCO, ESIC, DMRC, Maharashtra Police, MP Police, Tripura Police, MSBTE etc.

With Public Procurement Order (Preference to Make in India) 2019 for Cyber Security Products, where the government of India has bounded all departments/PSUs to give procurement preference to Indian cybersecurity products and further with ‘AtmaNirbhar Abhiyan’, WiJungle is subsequently looking forward to increase its market share.

Wijungle is Co-founded by Karmesh Gupta and Praveen Gupta in 2017 and currently has spread its dimensions over 27 countries in just two years.

WiJungle is a Gartner listed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning based unified network security gateway product. It enables organizations to manage and safeguard their entire network by means of a single window. The product is the world’s first all-in-one appliance that eradicates the need to have several standalone security products like Network Firewall, Guest Management Solutions, Web Application Firewall, Routers, Proxy Servers, Vulnerability Assessment, etc. and reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. It further simplifies the day-day management and scalability challenges. The platform helps in-network data leak prevention along with malware protection, cloud sandboxing & zero-day protection. Additionally, it lets users impose granular access control to network resources. It also provides users VPN: SSL & IPsec, Hub& spokes,multi-layer auth, and split tunneling feature for a more secure connection.

