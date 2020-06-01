A startup is helping government up its cybersecurity game

WiJungle is a Gartner listed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning based unified network security gateway product. It enables organizations to manage and safeguard their entire network by means of a single window. The product is the world’s first all-in-one appliance that eradicates the need to have several standalone security products like Network Firewall, Guest Management Solutions, Web Application Firewall, Routers, Proxy Servers, Vulnerability Assessment, etc. and reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. It further simplifies the day-day management and scalability challenges. The platform helps in-network data leak prevention along with malware protection, cloud sandboxing & zero-day protection. Additionally, it lets users impose granular access control to network resources. It also provides users VPN: SSL & IPsec, Hub& spokes,multi-layer auth, and split tunneling feature for a more secure connection.