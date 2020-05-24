A tribe of founders who have one another's backs in hard times

“From less than one month, our runway has extended to three months. That will give us time to figure out how to extend it by another few months," says Jayesh Gopalan, co-founder of Classpro. “We were ready to give 15% interest, but the Upekkha tribe decided to keep the loan founder-friendly. We had earlier talked to working capital loan providers, but it was coming to 22% interest in a repayment-from-revenue model, which was more than we could afford."