Aakash rights issue: The plot thickens—a mysterious UAE woman steps in Byju Raveendran's place
Salman SH 8 min read 11 Dec 2025, 10:51 am IST
Summary
A surprise investor has quietly taken Byju Raveendran’s place in Aakash’s ₹250 crore rights issue, triggering fresh doubts about proxies, pledged shares, and creditor battles from Delaware to Singapore to Bengaluru. The fight for control of Aakash is now in its most shadowy phase.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : In the latest twist in the unravelling saga of e-learning platform Byju's, it has emerged that a UAE-businesswoman, who was earlier named in a Delaware case against promoter Byju Raveendran and his flagship business, has stepped in his place subscribing to a ₹250-crore rights issue of associate company Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story