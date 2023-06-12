Aartas CliniShare, a medical co-working space for doctors, was born in 2021 when the Sharma brothers observed a significant gap between doctors and patients during their visit to India and planned to create an alternative to the traditional clinical system which could completely transform the Indian healthcare system .

Launched by Dr. Ankur Sharma and Dr. Ayush Sharma, the company offers space, staff, and technology to allow doctors to manage outpatient services which automatically reduces their administrative burden and gives them ultimate flexibility to find a clinic space on a pay-by-the-hour model.

Aartas CliniShare was born to combine technology-driven infrastructure with the aim of standardizing and organizing the private practice market, Dr. Ankur Sharma said.

“At Aartas, we aim at reinventing the doctor’s clinic by offering space, staff, and technology to allow doctors to manage outpatient services. Our model is based on the shared economy principle to reduce administrative burden," Dr. Ankur told Livemint.

“We are providing a platform to doctors where they can run their complete OPD practice without setting up a clinic and can focus only on patient care," he said.

In addition, Aartas CliniShare also provides doctors with appointment management, clinical notes, digital prescriptions, and other facilities that are required to run a clinic.

Dr. Ayush said people often see patients complaining about the wait time due to long queues for appointments at private clinics, but Aartas addresses this problem by using its in-house technology and enabling patients to make appointments online via its application.

“Patients can check their doctor’s availability and schedule on the app. At Aartas, we uphold a culture of fiscal accountability, and we don't collaborate with any medical professionals who even hint at being unethical or greedy," Dr. Ayush told Livemint.

Speaking about its operations, he added, “With our Pay As You Go model, they are only charged for the hour they use the facility. There are no hidden charges or costs or any long-term commitment. The consultation fee is decided by the doctor itself, and we do not take any cut from it."

“All doctors go through document verification along with their registration number, with the respective council authority like the Medical Council of India or Delhi Medical Conference," Dr. Ankur said.

At present, the medical coworking space is offering all outpatient services (OPD) and daycare procedures with all specialties doctors, most of the dermatology procedures, routine out-patient based orthopedic procedures, and chemotherapy or other infusion therapies that can be given in a daycare setting.

Situated in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Aartas CliniShare is spread over 10,000 square feet and offers 13 cabins along with a waiting area, a doctor’s lounge, and a cafeteria. The Sharma brothers are now planning to launch another CliniShare in Gurgaon in the next few days.

Currently, there are 35 super-specialty doctors using Aartas at the Lajpat Nagar location and more than 10 doctors signed up for the soon-to-be-launched CliniShare in Gurugram, Dr. Ayush informed Livemint.

“We are also planning to open three more CliniShare in Delhi/NCR and Mumbai by the end of this year. This will be followed by the opening of additional 18 clinics across major Indian cities within the next 22 months," he added while mentioning the future goals of the organization.

Dr. Ayush also clarified that the founders are not trying to challenge the existing market but rather focusing on building a parallel health ecosystem that supports and works in sync with the existing market.

“With Aartas, we want to create the largest platform for independent private practice doctors who want to deliver their idea of care without feeling restricted or limited," Dr. Ankur said.