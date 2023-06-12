Aartas CliniShare: Creating parallel healthcare ecosystem with co-working spaces for doctors in India3 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Aartas CliniShare offers a co-working space for doctors in India, providing space, staff, and technology to manage outpatient services. Their pay-by-the-hour model aims to reduce administrative burden and improve patient care.
Aartas CliniShare, a medical co-working space for doctors, was born in 2021 when the Sharma brothers observed a significant gap between doctors and patients during their visit to India and planned to create an alternative to the traditional clinical system which could completely transform the Indian healthcare system.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×