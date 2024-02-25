Aastey’s Jeevika hits out at Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar over her comments about startup’s spending on marketing
Jeevika has posted a video on Instagram, that includes a footage of the episode called “Celebrating Entrepreneurial Breakthroughs”, in which Namita is saying “I’m out” because Jeevika’s startup Aastey took ₹10 crore from investors and spent the entire amount primarily on marketing
Jeevika Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of athleisure (athletic and leisure wear combined) startup Aastey, has hit out at Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar over her comments about the startup’s spending on marketing. Namita is chief executive officer (CEO) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.