This impact investor is set to place its biggest bet yet. And it’s purely commercial.
Summary
- Aavishkaar Capital is set to raise ₹1,500 crore for its seventh fund, it’s largest ever. And it has a specific kind of startup in mind.
Venture capital firm Aavishkaar Capital plans to increasingly back more startups that provide livelihood to people in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns as it looks to raise its seventh and largest ever fund with a corpus size of about ₹1,500 crore next year.
