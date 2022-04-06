Aavishkaar raises $130 mn for first close of latest fund

Investments in Aavishkaar India Fund VI, the biggest fund to be raised by the group to date, have been led by British International Investment (formerly CDC Group Plc), Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets, Fund of Funds for Startups Managed by Small Industries Development Bank of India and Self Reliant India Fund. The fund will invest mainly in medium and small businesses with technology as a key enabler in sustainable agritech, financial inclusion and essential services focusing on climate tech to build commercially attractive and impactful companies.