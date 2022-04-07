'Ab nani yaad aayegi:' Ashneer Grover takes a fresh dig at BharatPe CEO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The feud between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe continues with the former taking fresh dig at the company for first quarterly de-growth along with maximum cash burn.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The feud between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe continues with the former taking fresh dig at the company for first quarterly de-growth along with maximum cash burn.
"So I just heard BharatPe closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer," Grover tweeted.
"So I just heard BharatPe closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer," Grover tweeted.
"Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai! Ab Nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test and truth," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.
Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.
Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BharatPe first sacked Madhuri Jain which was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles."
Breaking his silence over allegations of pushing out embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover, BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said he did what was right for the company and investors, and to protect his reputation.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!