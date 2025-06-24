Abridge, whose AI app takes notes for doctors, valued at $5.3 billion at funding
Summary
Startup raises $300 million in round led by Andreessen Horowitz, cash that will go to further develop its ‘ambient-listening’ products, Abridge CEO says.
Abridge, a startup that has automated doctors’ note-taking with artificial intelligence, on Tuesday said it had raised $300 million in funding.
