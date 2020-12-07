Abu Dhabi Investment Office invests in FreshtoHome, Pure Harvest, Nanoracks

Abu Dhabi Investment Office invests in FreshtoHome, Pure Harvest, Nanoracks1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 02:23 PM IST
- The three will receive financial and non-financial incentives totalling $41 million to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi and tap the emirate’s innovation ecosystem and reliable infrastructure
NEW DELHI: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has put in $41 million in fresh meat and fish e-tailer FreshtoHome and two agritech companies--Pure Harvest and Nanoracks--to develop cutting-edge projects in Abu Dhabi with the intent to boost the emirate’s Agriculture Technology (AgTech) capabilities.
The three will receive financial and non-financial incentives totalling the said amount to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi and tap the emirate’s innovation ecosystem and reliable infrastructure, enabling regulations to drive cutting-edge innovation across the entire agriculture value chain.
The partnerships are a continuation of ADIO’s efforts to accelerate growth of Abu Dhabi’s AgTech ecosystem through the AgTech Incentive Programme.
Bangalore-based FreshToHome will invest in next generation aquaculture and agriculture solutions aimed at supporting food production in arid and desert climates.
“At FreshToHome, we use cutting-edge research in AI and precision aquaculture for furthering food security in a sustainable manner while also giving better value to consumers, fishermen and farmers. To this end, we intend to bring our US patent pending AI-powered Virtual Commodities Exchange technology, our e-grocery platform and our nano farm aquaculture technology to Abu Dhabi, enhancing food production and distribution for the region," said Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome.
In October, FreshToHome had announced raising $121 million, in a Series C funding led by Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the government of Dubai.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.