Abu Dhabi Investment Office invests in FreshtoHome, Pure Harvest, Nanoracks

“At FreshToHome, we use cutting-edge research in AI and precision aquaculture for furthering food security in a sustainable manner while also giving better value to consumers, fishermen and farmers. To this end, we intend to bring our US patent pending AI-powered Virtual Commodities Exchange technology, our e-grocery platform and our nano farm aquaculture technology to Abu Dhabi, enhancing food production and distribution for the region," said Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome.