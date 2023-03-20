Abu Dhabi woos Indian startups to set up hubs3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:05 PM IST
ADIO is in talks with companies largely focused on sectors such as financial services, tourism, agriculture technology (agtech), ICT, and health services and biopharma
BENGALURU : Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity that helps attract companies and investors in the Gulf emirate, is pursuing Indian startups to set up bases in the region to expand the local economy beyond hydrocarbons.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×