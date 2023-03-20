Abu Dhabi woos Indian startups to set up hubs

In 2021, ADIO had further announced more than AED500 mn ($136 million) in incentives to bring global agrotech innovators to Abu Dhabi. Besides a Yas Creative Hub as the entertainment and media zone for the incoming residents, the Abu Dhabi government has also set up the Abu Dhabi Residents Office under Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to support the integration and harmonisation of the international community with the local culture and society and taking care of the families’ healthcare and education.