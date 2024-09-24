Companies
Accel eyes partial exits from multiple early investments
Ranjani Raghavan , Priyamvada C 5 min read 24 Sep 2024, 06:35 PM IST
SummaryThe development further underscores that exit opportunities are becoming more ubiquitous for venture capital firms, even if they have been delayed.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Accel is evaluating partial stake sales in a bunch of its portfolio companies, including Swiggy, Urban Company, BlackBuck and BlueStone, as part of its ongoing efforts to create liquidity.
