Accel eyes partial exits from multiple early investments

“Accel has been in a fundraising mode for the last few months and is actively looking at secondary opportunities to exit some of its portfolio companies and return capital to LPs (limited partners, which invest in VC funds)," one of the people cited above said. “Accel has been invested in these companies for a long time now and they are looking to liquidate some of its holdings in the pre-IPO and IPO stages," he added. To be sure, the end goal for these companies is to tap an IPO, although the timelines may differ.