Accel, Prosus to co-invest $1 million each in startups under new Atoms X accelerator
Summary
Global investors Accel and Prosus will invest $1 million each in early-stage Indian and Indian-origin founders building transformative ‘leap tech’ startups under the new Atoms X accelerator track.
Global investment firms Prosus and Accel will each provide $1 million to very early-stage companies that are part of Accel’s new Atoms X accelerator.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story