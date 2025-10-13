Accel-backed chemicals startup Scimplify eyes up to $100 million investment to expand overseas operations
BENGALURU : Specialty chemicals startup Scimplify is in advanced talks to raise $70–100 million in a Series C funding round from a mix of new and existing investors, including early-stage venture capital firm Accel, according to two people familiar with the matter. The deal could rank among the biggest investments in a new-age industrial company.