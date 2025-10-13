The Bengaluru-based firm, last valued at $150 million after its $40 million fundraise in March, could see its valuation more than double if the deal goes through—cementing its plans to expand international operations to the US and Japan, the two people said on condition of anonymity.

The Bengaluru-based firm, last valued at $150 million after its $40 million fundraise in March, could see its valuation more than double if the deal goes through—cementing its plans to expand international operations to the US and Japan, the two people said on condition of anonymity.

Scimplify and Accel declined to comment on Mint’s emailed queries.

Funding rush in industrial tech Venture investors in India are racing to back startups in high-growth industrial sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, defence, and renewable energy—especially those blending deep tech with traditional industries. The trend reflects private equity and venture capital firms’ push to identify the next wave of companies that can strengthen supply chains and drive India’s export-led growth.

Sector-focused funds such as Madhusudan Kela’s Singularity AMC, Amicus Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Capital-A have emerged to target these high-growth areas, Mint reported in July.

Several large deals in the sector have materialized this year. VIP Industries raised $206 million in a round led by Multiples. Euler Motors secured $75 million from GIC and British International Investments, while Rangsons Aerospace raised capital in a round led by ValueQuest.

According to Venture Intelligence, such firms raised close to $1.9 billion in the first six months of 2025, about 60% of last year’s total of $3.2 billion across 123 deals.

Also Read | Beenext eyes early bets in speciality manufacturing

Platform for global manufacturing Founded by Salil Srivastava, Sachin Santhosh, and Dheeraj Dhingra in 2023, Scimplify follows a B2B model focused on end-to-end sourcing and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. It provides contract research and commercial-scale production for companies in pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, personal care, and home care.

Through a network of 200+ specialized manufacturing plants in India, Scimplify offers a plug-and-play production model for global buyers—enabling them to access local capacity without setting up dedicated facilities. It has offices in the Middle East and Indonesia and has served clients across 16 countries.

The firm has raised $54 million to date. Its most recent round—$40 million in March—was jointly led by Accel and Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from early backers 3one4 Capital, Omnivore, and UMI. As of March 2025, it had served over 600 customers.

Also Read | Bain-backed Indian chemicals firm eyes US expansion after key acquisition

All three co-founders have worked in allied fields before founding Scimplify. Srivastava and Dhingra were directors at Khosla Ventures and Accel-backed unicorn Zetwerk, while Santhosh was a business head at B Capital-backed Bizongo following a 1.5-years stint at IPO-bound OfBusiness.