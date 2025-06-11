Accel-backed CityMall breaks even in FY25 after pivot from community-led model
Backed by Accel and Elevation Capital, CityMall has hit operational breakeven after reworking its group-buying model and tapping micro entrepreneurs across 60+ small Indian cities.
BENGALURU : E-commerce startup CityMall has turned operationally profitable in FY25, following a major revamp of its grocery delivery model across tier-2 and tier-3 towns. The Gurugram-based firm, now active across 60 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, National Capital Region (NCR), hit breakeven after streamlining its supply chain and pivoting away from its original social commerce approach.