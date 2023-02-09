Acceldata secures $50 mn from March Capital, others
- Founded in 2018, Acceldata claims to have built world’s first enterprise data observability platform to help companies build and operate great data products
Mumbai: Data observability platform Acceldata on Thursday said it has secured Series C funding of $50 million (around ₹400 crore) led by existing investor March Capital. The round also saw participation from Sanabil Investments, Industry Ventures and Insight Partners, among others.
