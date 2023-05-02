Ace Turtle secures $34 million in Series B funding

Ace Turtle secures $34 million in Series B funding1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Founded in 2013 by Berry Singh and Nitin Chabra, Ace Turtle is a technology-focused platform that offers a full stack of an e-commerce operation from listing, payments, customer relationship management, and logistics to offline retail brands.
New Delhi: Ace Turtle, an e-commerce solution provider, on Tuesday said it has raised $34 million, or ₹293 crore, as part of its Series B funding round led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co. Ltd., Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×