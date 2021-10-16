BENGALURU: Blockchain project AcknoLedger has raised $1.53 million in initial seed round and will be emerging from stealth mode later this month, the startup said on Saturday.

The initial seed funding has come from more than 30 venture capitals such as Momentum 6, Basics Capital, Krypital Capital, Shima Capital, Magnus Capital, among others.

“We firmly believe in the Metaverse and Gaming NFT space and the potential it holds for the future. This round of investment validates our belief and we are excited to receive the trust and backing of such experienced blockchain investors who are in investing in the future with our team of pioneers in the blockchain space," said AcknoLedger co-founders – Yash Dahenkar, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit and Kuntal Ganguly.

AcknoLedger is a global consortium that maps, monetises and distributes Web 3.0 digital assets seamlessly across all the metaverses and gaming NFTs. It envisions to be the Nervous System of Web 3.0 digital assets.

AcknoLedger is indexing NFTs across gaming, metaverses, NFT marketplaces so that collectors can leverage the insights for informed decision making. They market and distribute the content across multiple Metaverses by tracking-mapping interoperability and exploring trading opportunities for institutional and retail Investors.

“Very happy to support Acknoledger as I believe Metaverses and NFTs are the future and Acknoledger is fixing a unique problem in the space with a high potential to grow! With an all-star team of backers, I believe the team should be able to execute on the vision properly to create massive value for all stakeholders involved!," said Evan Luthra, one of the early backers of AcknoLedger.

The startup is now looking at growth and expansion, including more partnerships with fintech companies.

