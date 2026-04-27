Acko lines up ICICI Sec, Kotak, Morgan Stanley for $2 billion IPO

Agnidev BhattacharyaPriyamvada C
1 min read27 Apr 2026, 11:47 AM IST
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Varun Dua, co-founder & CEO of Acko.
Summary
Bengaluru-based insurtech Acko has appointed ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley for an IPO that could value it at up to $2 billion.

Acko General Insurance Ltd has appointed investment banks for an initial public offering in India that could value the startup at up to $2 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Bengaluru-based company has selected ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, and the India unit of Morgan Stanley to manage the share sale, one of the persons said, asking not to be identified because the information is not yet public.

Mint had reported on 14 December 2025 that the General Atlantic- and Multiples-backed insurtech firm was preparing for an offer that could raise $300–400 million.

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The offering is expected to include a mix of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing investors, the second person confirmed.

Mint has reached out to Acko, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, and Morgan Stanley India for comment.

Confidential route

Acko intends to file its draft prospectus through the confidential pre-filing route before the end of this calendar year, the third person said.

Under regulations introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the confidential filing mechanism allows companies to undergo regulatory review without immediately disclosing detailed financials and business strategies. It also gives issuers the flexibility to withdraw the offering without public disclosure if market conditions deteriorate.

Financial trajectory

The IPO push comes as Acko reports improving financial metrics.

For the fiscal year ended March 2025, the company posted revenue of 2,837 crore, up 35% year-on-year. Consolidated net loss narrowed to 424 crore from 667 crore in the previous year.

Last week, Acko laid off around 60 employees—about 5% of its workforce—as it accelerated artificial intelligence integration across operations, Mint reported on 19 April. The job cuts coincided with the departure of chief marketing officer Ashish Mishra, who had been with the firm since August 2020.

Also Read | Insurtech startup Fulcrum raises $25 million in seed, series A funding

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, Acko sells motor, health and life insurance products through a direct-to-consumer model, bypassing traditional agents to reduce distribution costs.

Its investor base includes Accel, Amazon Inc, General Atlantic, and Multiples Private Equity. The company last raised funds in 2021 at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Acko competes with legacy insurers such as Tata AIG and Bajaj Allianz, as well as digital-first players including Go Digit Insurance, InsuranceDekho, CarDekho, Spinny and PolicyBazaar.

About the Authors

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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