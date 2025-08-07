Acko ramps up health insurance play to expand healthcare reach

BENGALURU : Nearly a year after acquiring Better Capital-backed chronic-care startup OneCare, insurtech Acko Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd is doubling down on health insurance offerings, expanding partnerships with hospitals and clinics to tap into the growing opportunity in the space, a top executive told Mint .

The Bengaluru-based unicorn acquired the digital chronic-care management company in an all-cash deal in 2024 to enter the health insurance segment.

The firm, which began with auto insurance in 2016, is now working on integrating the entire process of buying health insurance—from picking a lab for medical testing to interacting with a hospital for claims.

“The problem in the health insurance industry today is that the burden of the entire process is on the customer. If there’s a breakdown in the system, they’re on their own. We’re working towards integrating the entire system on our app and actually hand-holding customers to pick the best testing labs and hospitals," Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive of Acko General Insurance, told Mint in an interview.

Acko aims to capitalize on the booming Indian healthcare sector, which is valued at over $372 billion and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21% since 2014, according to estimates by government think tank Niti Aayog.

With health premiums already accounting for more than half of Acko’s overall premium income, the firm has invested substantially to grow the segment over the last year, Das said.

Acko has secured nearly $450 million in funding from investors, including Multiples PE, Accel, Elevation Capital, and General Atlantic. It was last valued at $1.1 billion in October 2021. Last week, cricketer M.S. Dhoni announced his investment in the firm and hopped on board as its brand ambassador.

In the healthcare sector, Acko is in direct competition with players such as PharmEasy, HealthQuad-backed HealthifyMe, and HealthPlix that provide healthcare services such as diagnostic tests and doctor consultations.

Motor insurance slowdown

While Acko is yet to officially file its 2024-25 financials with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), it witnessed “measured growth" during the year. “It was a year of learning to know what levers will drive growth for us. Doubling down on health is a product of that learning," Das said. “Healthcare services are a long-term game for us."

The integration of its various insurance services will also result in customers engaging with the platform more regularly, which otherwise tends to be an annual activity.

In the fiscal year ended March 2024, Acko’s revenue climbed to ₹2,106 crore from ₹1,758 crore in the year prior, filings available with the RoC showed. Its losses narrowed marginally to ₹670 crore from ₹738 crore.

Acko is among venture capital firm Elevation Capital's portfolio companies looking to get publicly listed soon. Mint reported on 6 August that the VC firm plans to take at least nine portfolio companies public over the next 12-24 months, as it gears up to monetize its portfolio amid improving public market conditions for tech and consumer startups in the country.

Das declined to comment on the IPO timeline.

Acko is evolving its model to keep up with a slowdown in the industry. The firm has struck a partnership with American carmaker Tesla Inc. as the insurance partner in India.

“Tesla’s branding of a new-age automaker designed for young and aspirational buyers ties in well with the shift in consumer cohorts in our insurance products," Das said.

A July Nuvama report said the insurance industry in India is slowing primarily due to moderation in auto sales and a drop in corporate renewal policies. Motor insurance growth has slowed down due to weak retail motor sales. The gross direct premium income (GDPI) in the motor segment rose 6.7% in June 2025, compared to 8.2% in the year-ago period.