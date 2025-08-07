Acko ramps up health insurance play to expand healthcare reach
Acko is working on integrating the entire process of buying health insurance—from picking a lab for medical testing to interacting with a hospital for claims.
BENGALURU : Nearly a year after acquiring Better Capital-backed chronic-care startup OneCare, insurtech Acko Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd is doubling down on health insurance offerings, expanding partnerships with hospitals and clinics to tap into the growing opportunity in the space, a top executive told Mint.