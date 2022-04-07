Telugu actor Rana Daggubati has ventured into Metaverse with startup Iknoz, which he co-founded with Indian American entrepreneu Abinav varma. Ikonz aims to to bring culture's biggest icons and iconic IP into the Metaverse through NFTs.

Ikonz aims to ramp up IP aggression and bring together 50% of India's premium entertainment IPs under a single banner.

This means going after not just actors, athletes, and other celebrities, but also engaging with social media icons, content producers, and even media houses that specialize in rights ownership.

Rana Daggubati had earlier said, "As an IP owner, the world of Blockchain presents both incredible possibilities as well as challenges on the best way to identify and focus on the best and most credible opportunities."

"A world-class blockchain aggregation company is the best way I and other IP owners could have found to start managing and monetizing IP assets on a global stage in multiple formats be NFTs, avatars or even basic rights management. I am excited to begin this new chapter as the co-founder at Ikonz. We are happy to partner with Indian biggest IP's such as and Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle and lead a way into the metaverse," he had said.

Ikonz had recently received funding from Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates-backed Village Global. The round was co-lead by WoodStock Fund and joined by Polygon Studios.

