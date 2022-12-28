Adda52.com signs Rohit Bose Roy as brand ambassador for upcoming campaign

Deltatech Gaming Ltd, the company which runs poker platform Adda52, has announced that actor Rohit Bose Roy as its brand ambassador for its fifth edition of its ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series.
With this new marketing campaign, the company said it would like to establish that the game is for people from all walks of life and can be played with celebrities.
It said players can participate in the series or contest via cash leaderboards, tournaments, and a lucky draw. The event began earlier this week and will go on for about a month. The players will play the final table with the actor. The prize pool for the final table is ₹5 lakh and the event will be broadcasted on the company’s YouTube channel.
Krishnendu Guha, chief revenue officer of the company said, ‘’We have always tried to ensure that this event is looked upon as an exciting opportunity by people from all walks of life to try their hands on poker and engage with celebrities for a unique experience. We aim to take the experience of this skill-based game to the next level by introducing new entertaining opportunities for players with our interesting campaigns and online events.“
Roy added, “I’m delighted to take part in this campaign. I am looking forward to playing the game of poker and interacting with intelligent poker fanatics who will put forth their best moves to live up to the craze they hold in them for the game. It’ll be a great platform to showcase my poker skills as well."
The series was started in 2018 first and has cricketers like Chris Gayle on board as celebrities. In the past, other cricketers and other famous personalities like Dinesh Karthik, Keroin Pollard, Salim Merchant have been associated with the campaign.
Earlier this year, the company had filed its draft red herring prospectus papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹550 crore through an initial public offering.
