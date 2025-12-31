InMobi, which provides mobile advertising network software, is in discussions to raise $100–150 million in a pre-IPO funding round as it looks to realign its cap table ahead of a public listing expected in FY27, according to three people familiar with the matter.
InMobi in talks with bankers, investors to raise up to $150 mn ahead of IPO plans
SummaryAdtech firm InMobi is in early talks to raise $100–150 million in a pre-IPO round to realign its cap table and set valuation benchmarks ahead of a planned FY27 public listing.
InMobi, which provides mobile advertising network software, is in discussions to raise $100–150 million in a pre-IPO funding round as it looks to realign its cap table ahead of a public listing expected in FY27, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More